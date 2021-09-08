Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Finicity, a Mastercard Company

Finicity
Through Finicity Mortgage Verification Service, Finicity’s open banking platform leverages high value consumer-permissioned financial data directly from financial institutions and payroll processors to provide accurate, real-time insights into a borrower’s current assets, income and employment. The solution offers flexible flows for all mortgage lending use cases.
Product Fast Facts
#1
GSE-Accepted for Rep and Warrant
#2
Reduce costs and shorten time for loan origination
#3
FCRA-Compliant verification of assets, income and employment