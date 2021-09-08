Mortgage Tech Demo Day: CreditXpert

CreditXpert
The CreditXpert platform is an easy way to qualify more applicants, retain more leads and increase mortgage credit score transparency. Our A.I.-driven platform quickly identifies credit improvement potential and generates detailed plans with just a couple clicks.
See how easy it is to incorporate CreditXpert into your lending process.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Eliminate Guesswork. We have analyzed more than 750M credit records. This means we know what actions will drive the score improvements you are seeking.
#2
Easily Share Plans. Easily show applicants that you are doing everything you can to position them for the best rates and terms.
#3
Avoid Underwriting Surprises. The last thing you want is an unwelcome surprise at underwriting. We highlight actions that could impact an applicant’s score.