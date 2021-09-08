Mortgage Tech Demo Day: CoreLogic

QuickSource
QuickSource allows appraisers to complete their comps grid and reduce their risk of revision requests. It imports from MLS, public records, their comps database, and peer comps. They see everything in one screen to easily compare all available data, identify and correct discrepancies, and push formatted data into their report.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Appraisers can easily compare data across four sources, prioritizing which data sources they prefer for specific fields, and set custom formatting rules —boosting lender confidence.
#2
Once the data has been reviewed for source discrepancy and formatted for client requirements, one click sends it straight into an appraisal report in TOTAL.
#3
QuickSource helps appraisers stay compliant with the USPAP Record Keeping Rule by automatically adding all used and unused data to an appraiser’s report Workfile.