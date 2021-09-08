Lunch & Learn discussing if the CRA should extend to IMBs
Join this Lunch & Learn for a discussion on whether or not the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) should be extended to independent mortgage brokers.

Biden’s not-so-radical plan to boost affordable housing
The Biden administration's affordable housing policy changes tweak and expand existing programs, restart lapsed HUD-Treasury risk-sharing program.

Introducing the 2021 HW Insiders
HousingWire’s Insiders are known as the operational all-stars who are vital to their organization’s success. This year’s list includes 100 honorees, reflecting the massive role this group had on the industry.

After FHFA leadership change, what’s next for brokers?
The recent changes to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) leadership and regulatory environment will greatly affect the broker community, products and services.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: CoreLogic

QuickSource

QuickSource allows appraisers to complete their comps grid and reduce their risk of revision requests. It imports from MLS, public records, their comps database, and peer comps. They see everything in one screen to easily compare all available data, identify and correct discrepancies, and push formatted data into their report.

Appraisers can easily compare data across four sources, prioritizing which data sources they prefer for specific fields, and set custom formatting rules —boosting lender confidence.

Once the data has been reviewed for source discrepancy and formatted for client requirements, one click sends it straight into an appraisal report in TOTAL.

QuickSource helps appraisers stay compliant with the USPAP Record Keeping Rule by automatically adding all used and unused data to an appraiser’s report Workfile.

Manufactured housing is key to affordable homeownership

More than 22 million people have chosen manufactured housing because of its affordability and value. How can the administration support that?

Sep 07, 2021 By

OCC moves to rescind 2020 version of CRA rule

The OCC announced today that it is moving to gut the controversial Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) rule issued in 2020.

Sep 08, 2021 By

