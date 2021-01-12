Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Capacity

Capacity
Capacity is a mortgage automation platform, powered by AI, that empowers mortgage professionals with instant knowledge and automated workflows. Thanks to 24/7 service, clients receive a superior experience throughout the entire loan process. Capacity connects apps, mines documents, captures tacit knowledge, and automates processes through a mobile-friendly chat interface.
Product Fast Facts
Capacity features an inbound ticketing console to prioritize loan applicant inquiries and guided conversations to automate borrower support through a conversational AI-powered chatbot.
Capacity automates tasks for repetitive processes, such as LO onboarding, lead routing, loan process statusing, and more.
Capacity connects to critical apps such as EllieMae Encompass & Allregs, Salesforce, Office 365 or G-Suite. Loan officers and borrowers can get instant answers.