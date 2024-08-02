Mortgage tech company Consolidated Analytics acquires Investor Claim Solutions

Santa Ana, California-based mortgage services and data firm Consolidated Analytics announced on Friday that it has acquired the assets of investor claims and loss-analysis company Investor Claim Solutions (ICS).

Consolidated Analytics is a private company and terms were not disclosed. The company stated that the acquisition will help it improve its overall market position as a mortgage industry services provider.

“This strategic asset-based acquisition marks a significant expansion of Consolidated Analytics’ service offerings, reinforcing its position as a premier provider of mortgage solutions,” the company said in its announcement of the deal.

The ICS assets will assist Consolidated Analytics with its “existing investor claims solutions and loss analysis recovery capabilities” and will provide clients like mortgage servicers, investors and other financial institutions with access to a larger suite of services.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision to broaden our service offerings and deliver unparalleled value to our clients,” Arvin Wijay, CEO of Consolidated Analytics, said in a statement. “Our combined expertise and resources will enable us to offer more comprehensive and innovative solutions, ultimately helping our clients achieve greater success.”

The deal includes both proprietary technology and personnel, according to the announcement. “By leveraging ICS’s proprietary technologies and experienced team, Consolidated Analytics will enhance its ability to manage complex mortgage claims processes,” the company explained.

These processes include those for loans backed by federal agencies such as the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

ICS launched in 2022 following the acquisition of the investor claims division of Dimont & Associates LLC by Steve Stallard, the managing member of Mortgage Specialists International (MSI), Williams & Williams Auction and I Property Claims (IPC).