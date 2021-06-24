Let Valuation Tech Help Improve Your Collateral Valuation
Join this webinar to learn how technological advancements in valuation provide solutions to help lenders and servicers deliver more comprehensive offerings to their clients.

Talking proptech with FinLedger Director Holden Page
In this episode, Page discusses the hottest topics coming across FinLedger’s news desk. Topics include: the online banking market, what’s happening in the proptech space and recent private market deals.

With a reinvigorated CFPB, what’s next for the NYDFS?
While the CFPB is reinvigorated under the Biden administration, there’s plenty of room for it to retake a leading role and coordinate with the NYDFS.

Does your CRM hurt or help the customer experience?
In real estate, data is king. The more you leverage your own data the better off your agents or loan officers will be because they’ll be able to identify, target and create better customer experiences.

Mortgage

Mortgage rates jump back up to 3.02%

30-year-fixed up 9 bps from the prior week

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose nine basis points from the week prior to 3.02%, according to data released Thursday by Freddie Mac‘s PMMS. This is the first time in 10 weeks mortgage rates have risen above 3%.

“As the economy progresses and inflation remains elevated, we expect that rates will continue to gradually rise in the second half of the year,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “For those homeowners who have not yet refinanced – and there remain many borrowers who could benefit from doing so – now is the time.”

Even with rising rates, mortgage applications gained 2.1% last week, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association. Refinances in particular increased for the second consecutive week, pushed higher by a 4% bump in conventional refinance applications. However, this a far cry from the volume generated in 2020, when rates were in the 2% range.

Black Knight’s most recent rate lock data revealed that excitement in the market has waned since February. Mortgage rates ticked up nearly a quarter of a percentage point throughout February, eventually peaking at 3.18% at the start of April. Since then, rates have fluctuated above or below 3% by roughly seven basis points. 

Despite significant incentives to refinance since then, Scott Happ, president of Black Knight’s secondary marketing technologies, said refinance activity simply hasn’t rebounded as expected.

“As interest rates declined from March through May, refinance incentive rose by 15%,” Happ said. “This brought the number of high-quality refi candidates in the market to over 14 million as of the end of May, but rate lock volume has failed to keep pace.”

The bond market’s interest rates jumped last week after Federal Reserve officials indicated rate hikes could arrive as early as 2023, a year before originally expected. However, the Fed has yet to mention when it would start scaling back its massive bond-buying program, one of the biggest reasons mortgage rates have been near record lows for close to a year.

Will we ever see a “normal” housing market again?

The question on everyone’s minds: When will this hot housing market cool down? Arch MI investigates this and more in its Spring Housing and Mortgage Market Review.

Cash offer startup Accept.inc raises 90M in debt and equity

Real estate financing startup Accept.inc announced Thursday it raised $90 million in debt and equity to scale its platform and enter new markets.

