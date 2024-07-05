Building stronger communities: A blueprint for a community-centric business
Announcing the 2024 Women of Influence
Virtual Demo Day: July 9th
James Kleimann on how the Supreme Court’s Chevron decision could affect housing regulation
Mortgage

Mortgage rate lock volume fell in June: MCT

Though rate locks declined from June, they were still up 6.11% year over year

Fewer prospective mortgage borrowers pulled the trigger in June, according to a new report from Mortgage Capital Trading.

Mortgage rate locks decreased 7.84% in June compared to the previous month.

This drop follows a brief uptick in volume at the beginning of the traditional buying season, suggesting a continuing stalemate between limited housing supply and higher interest rates (they were 7.11% on Friday), MCT said this week.

While purchase locks fell 8.99%, refinances increased by 11.56%. Overall, on a year-over-year basis, volumes in June increased 6.11%.

In a statement, MCT’s Andrew Rhodes, the company’s head of trading, said June’s economic reports are expected to play a critical role in shaping the Federal Reserve‘s next moves.

“If the upcoming nonfarm payroll report and Consumer Price Index (CPI) continue to align with predictions, and these economic indicators continue to show progress, we could see one or two rate cuts by the end of the year,” he said.

On Friday, the jobs report showed 206,000 new jobs were created, above the expected figure of 189,000 but a meaningful decline from prior months.

Traders on Friday were pricing in two rate cuts in 2024, starting in September.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Lawsuits, Courts, Gavel, 8
Move’s trade secret lawsuit is a ‘PR stunt,’ says CoStar’s Andy Florance 

In an interview with HousingWire, Florance said he believes the Move trade secret lawsuit is in response to the popularity of CoStar’s model with agents.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please