‘Million Dollar Listing’ agents launch online marketplace for sellers and agents

Redy, an online marketplace that rewards home sellers for selecting a real estate agent who best aligns with their sales goals, announced its launch in five markets on Tuesday. The Redy online platform is now available to home sellers in Atlanta, Dallas, Orlando, Phoenix and San Diego.

Real estate agents Josh Altman and Matt Proman, who are also cast members of the Bravo TV show “Million Dollar Listing,” co-founded the firm.

The two-sided platform caters to both home sellers and listing agents. On the platform, agents will have the ability to compete and offer the best terms for desired properties, while sellers can select from an interested pool of agents whom they trust to get them closer to the sales agreement they want and be paid cash for choosing an agent.

Additionally, agents have the ability to choose which properties they want the chance to list.

“For the first time, sellers get paid cash to pick an agent; as a result, agents are directly invested in the sale,” Altman said in a statement. “All agents have the opportunity to own local seller listings, which will in return help them own the local market they operate in and level the playing field for listings. When you own local seller listings, you own your local market.”

So far, more than 5,000 homes have been listed on Redy, with data showing that homes are being sold for an average of 12% more than market value, along with an average upfront cash bonus of $2,357.

According to the company’s news release, agents who use Redy can bypass more traditional sources of lead generation, such as buying leads from Zillow or Realtor.com.

“Home sellers can escape endless unsolicited offers and receive personalized agent proposals with a cash reward just for listing their home,” the release states.

“At the core of the National Association of Realtors’ settlement is a significant revelation: the real estate industry has systematically disempowered consumers,” Shelly Cofini, Redy’s chief strategy officer, said in a statement. “Redy is revolutionizing the real estate market by transforming residential listings into valuable assets. We empower home sellers with unprecedented control, fair competition, and total transparency.

“Our mission is to equip homeowners with the tools to manage and maximize the value of their property listings fully. According to NAR’s own data, agents convert only about 1 out of every 100 leads obtained from major advertising companies. At Redy, we enable agents to secure listings rather than chase leads.”

Redy notes that it does not share a home seller’s personal, property or contact information with agents until they have selected someone they wish to work with.