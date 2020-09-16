MBA: Refi index still 30% higher than last year even as mortgage applications slow

Mortgage applications decreased 2.5% last week after seeing some positivity the week prior, according to a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The refinance index decreased 4% compared to the week prior but remains 30% higher than the same week last year.

According to Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, demand for refinances may be slowing due to remaining borrowers waiting for another sizable drop in rates.

Purchase applications decreased slightly by 1% from the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis, while the unadjusted purchase index decreased 12% compared to the week prior. However, the purchase index was 6% higher than the same week last year.

“Applications to buy a home also decreased last week, but the underlying trend remains strong,” Kan said. “Purchase activity has outpaced year-ago levels for 17 consecutive weeks, with a stronger growth in loans with higher balances pushing MBA’s average loan size to a new survey high of $370,200.”

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 2.3% of total applications.

Here is a more detailed breakdown of this week’s mortgage application data: