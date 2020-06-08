MBA announces appointment of Michael Briggs as SVP and general counsel

The Mortgage Bankers Association has announced its appointment of Michael Briggs as senior vice president and general counsel.

Prior to his appointment at the MBA, Briggs was the assistant general counsel for the consumer law section at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

“Michael brings a rare blend of industry, trade association, private practice, and regulatory experience that will allow him to provide immediate value and leadership to MBA and our members,” said Bob Broeksmit, MBA’s president and CEO. “He has vast knowledge of the financial services regulatory landscape, both from within the government and from the outside.”

Before he was at the FDIC, Briggs was in private practice with Baltimore law firm Gordon Feinblatt, where he was a member of the Financial Services practice group and represented community banks, credit unions, nonbank mortgage lenders as well as the Maryland Bankers Association. Briggs also previously served as chief legal officer of America’s Community Bankers.

Earlier on in his career, Briggs served as the assistant general counsel for regulatory affairs at Bank of America Corporation and as regulatory counsel for Barnett Banks, Florida’s largest banking organization before its merger with Bank of America.

Briggs is a former vice-chair of the American Bar Association’s Banking Law Committee and a member of the American Bar Association’s Consumer Financial Services Committee.

Briggs is also a member of the Maryland State Bar Association, the LGBTQ Bar Association of Maryland, Women in Housing and Finance, and ALLRISE DC.