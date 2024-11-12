MAXEX hires Daniel Wallace as chief operating officer

Digital mortgage exchange platform and loan aggregator MAXEX announced on Tuesday the hiring of mortgage technology veteran Daniel Wallace as its new chief operating officer.

Wallace brings more than 30 years of experience as a leader of tech-focused mortgage, asset management and capital market platforms. Bill Decker, MAXEX president and co-founder, highlighted Wallace’s expertise in mortgage technology as a valuable asset for the company.

“Dan Wallace is exceptionally well qualified to help lead MAXEX as COO during this exciting phase of our company’s growth,” Decker said in a statement.

“Dan’s unique expertise positions him at the intersection of technology, asset management, and mortgage finance, perfectly aligning with our vision for the future. Dan has led some of the industry’s most impactful platforms, and his leadership will further strengthen our team’s ability to deliver on our vision.”

Daniel Wallace

MAXEX chairman and co-founder Tom Pearce shared Decker’s praise for Wallace, highlighting the new COO’s vision for building an accessible central mortgage market platform.

“Dan is a proven leader who brings invaluable expertise across the technology and mortgage finance ecosystem, which will enhance our leadership team and drive greater innovation and execution. His alignment with our long-term vision for an accessible, centralized mortgage market utility underscores our unique market position,” Pearce said.

The new COO’s leadership journey began in the capital market sector. Wallace served as managing director at financial services firm Lehman Brothers before the company went bankrupt in 2008 following the nationwide financial crisis. He later transitioned into several capital partner roles, including as venture partner at Conversion Capital and as co-founder of Capital Crossing — which saw peak revenue of $52 million in 2023, according to data from career development site Zippia.

Before joining MAXEX, Wallace served as CEO of Haven Servicing. According to an announcement, MAXEX intends to work with Haven to enhance digital technology in the marketplace under Wallace’s direction. Prior to Haven, Wallace served as the general manager of lending at Figure Technologies — a leading nonbank home equity line of credit lender — and as CEO of FirstKey Mortgage.

In a statement, Wallace reinforced his commitment to increased mortgage trading on the MAXEX centralized platform.

“MAXEX has built a trusted and unique ecosystem, connecting over 340 mortgage originators and more than 30 prominent loan buyers through advanced technology to make the secondary mortgage market more efficient and accessible,” Wallace said.

“The U.S. mortgage market is the world’s largest credit market. However, due to its complexity, mortgages had never been successfully traded on a centralized exchange before MAXEX. I’m excited to join the MAXEX leadership team at this critical growth stage,” he added.

MAXEX is based in Atlanta. It is the first mortgage company to grant access to mortgage trading under a central clearinghouse platform. MAXEX said it has managed more than $37 billion in transactions.