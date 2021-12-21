The non-QM outlook for 2022
The non-QM outlook for 2022

As we look forward to 2022, the non-QM market is predicted to grow substantially....

The 2022 housing market forecast from Logan Mohtashami
The 2022 housing market forecast from Logan Mohtashami

Logan Mohtashami gives his housing market forecast for 2022 for mortgage rates, the 10-year yield, existing home sales a...

How technology can help underwriters work more productively
How technology can help underwriters work more productively

CoreLogic's Sage Nichols talks current trends and technology in mortgage underwriting and how to improve efficiency....

Logan Mohtashami on his 2022 forecast
Logan Mohtashami on his 2022 forecast

HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler interviews Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami on his 2022 forecast....

Webinar

Lunch & Learn: Are appraisals the next big opportunity in mortgage fulfillment?

Hosted by Reggora

This Lunch & Learn for mortgage lenders will explore the evolution of the appraisal process as well as opportunities for innovation. Jonathan and Brian will discuss the impact of appraisals on fulfillment and why now is the time to embrace change in this area. Lenders will leave with a clear picture of how appraisals are evolving, enabling them to capitalize on the biggest opportunity within mortgage fulfillment – appraisal operations.

Panelists

Brian-Zitin-Reggora

Brian Zitin
Co-Founder & CEO,
Reggora

Diego-Headshot

Diego Sanchez
COO,
HW Media

Jonathan-Corr

Jonathan Corr
Former President & CEO,
Ellie Mae

Get More Info



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

house, american flag, neighborhood
Will the housing market continue its hot streak in 2022?

Altos Research CEO Mike Simonsen outlines the variables that will indicate unexpected housing market shifts in the next year.

Dec 10, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Screen Shot 2021-12-21 at 5.36.27 PM
Using data to navigate 2022’s housing supply and affordability issues

eLogic Principal of Program Management, to talk about potential housing market trends in 2022 and how real estate analytics can enable decision making.

Dec 21, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please