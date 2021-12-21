Lunch & Learn: Are appraisals the next big opportunity in mortgage fulfillment?

Hosted by Reggora

This Lunch & Learn for mortgage lenders will explore the evolution of the appraisal process as well as opportunities for innovation. Jonathan and Brian will discuss the impact of appraisals on fulfillment and why now is the time to embrace change in this area. Lenders will leave with a clear picture of how appraisals are evolving, enabling them to capitalize on the biggest opportunity within mortgage fulfillment – appraisal operations.

Panelists

Brian Zitin

Co-Founder & CEO,

Reggora Diego Sanchez

COO,

HW Media Jonathan Corr

Former President & CEO,

Ellie Mae





