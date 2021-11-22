Lunch & Learn about Low Housing Supply, Lumber and Homebuilding

This Lunch and Learn will examine the nation’s lack of housing inventory and the factors that have contributed to a decline in homebuilding. The discussion, which will feature speakers from the National Association of Home Builders, Land Gorilla and On Q Financial, will also focus on how a lack of supply is impacting housing affordability.
Panelists
Sean Faries
CEO,
Land Gorilla
Robert Dietz
Chief Economist and Senior Vice President for Economics and Housing Policy,
National Association of Home Builders
Douglas Norman
VP, Construction and Renovation Operations,
On Q Financial
Sponsored by: Land Gorilla