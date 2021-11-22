Lunch & Learn about Low Housing Supply, Lumber and Homebuilding

This Lunch and Learn will examine the nation’s lack of housing inventory and the factors that have contributed to a decline in homebuilding. The discussion, which will feature speakers from the National Association of Home Builders, Land Gorilla and On Q Financial, will also focus on how a lack of supply is impacting housing affordability.

Panelists

Sean Faries

CEO,

Land Gorilla Robert Dietz

Chief Economist and Senior Vice President for Economics and Housing Policy,

National Association of Home Builders Douglas Norman

VP, Construction and Renovation Operations,

On Q Financial

Sponsored by: Land Gorilla