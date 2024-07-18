HousingWire Research: Examining Verification Waterfalls
Announcing the 2024 Women of Influence
Free Webinar: 4X Your Real Estate Business
Kristin Messerli on understanding the ‘money personalities’ of homebuyers
MortgageOrigination

Lower rates could support a $2.7T refinance rally: Jefferies

‘Recent economic data supports a path toward rate cuts and, therefore, a refinance rally,‘ analysts reported

Amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut benchmark interest rates in the coming months, analysts at investment banking company Jefferies anticipate that mortgage rates could reach 6.5% at the end of 2024 and 5.75% in 2025, unlocking $2.7 trillion in refinancing opportunities.

“Recent economic data supports a path toward rate cuts and, therefore, a refinance rally,” Jefferies analysts Derek Sommers and John Hecht wrote in a report released Thursday. “We estimate a ‘near-the-money’ pipeline of approximately $2.7 trillion to be refinanced if rate cuts materialize.”

Soft inflation prints have made the environment more favorable for rate cuts. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3% annually in June, the third month in a row that inflation has fallen.

In addition, Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently stated that policymakers would not wait for inflation to reach 2% before cutting benchmark rates, which are currently ranging from 5.25% to 5.5%.

As a result, monetary policy watchers believe there is a 95.3% chance of rates staying unchanged in July, along with a 98.1% chance of a rate cut in September, according to the CME Group‘s FedWatch Tool

According to Jefferies analysts, the Fed’s moves will bring mortgage rates to 6.5% at the end of this year and 5.75% in 2025. At HousingWire’s Mortgage Rates Center, the 30-year rate for conventional loans averaged 7.01% on Thursday morning. 

The analysts said mortgage rates of 6.5% will be enough for refinance volume to increase during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025. That’s because lenders produced the $2.7 trillion in originations from Q4 2022 to Q2 2024 at averages rates of 6.25% to 7.75%. 

Therefore, a “meaningful amount” will be eligible for a rate-and-term refinance when 30-year mortgage rates revert to the range of 6% to 6.5%, the analysts concluded.

The analysis incorporates principal amortization and a prepayment assumption in projecting outstanding vintage balances.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

manufactured-home
Manufactured housing group encouraged by FHA attention — but concerned about its portrayal 

A leader at MHI welcomes more government involvement in the space but is concerned that HUD verbiage could alienate private partners.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please