The key to implementing non-QM products
The key to implementing non-QM products

With the refi boom falling off and the margin compression happening to lenders nationwide, lenders are looking at non-QM to help fill in those gaps. Learn how to implement non-QM products here!

RealTrends 2021 Team Profitability Study
RealTrends 2021 Team Profitability Study

Brokerage firms have often speculated about how well teams perform from a profit and loss point of view, as well as how productive they are. In this research study, RealTrends answers these two big questions.

Proven Strategies for Accelerating eMortgage Adoption with Freddie Mac and Better
Proven Strategies for Accelerating eMortgage Adoption with Freddie Mac and Better

This webinar will cover how the industry is working to overcome challenges lenders experience in adopting eClosings. You’ll hear from industry leaders at Snapdocs, Freddie Mac and Better Mortgage. Register now!

Logan Mohtashami on existing home sales, mortgage rates
Logan Mohtashami on existing home sales, mortgage rates

Today’s HousingWire Daily begins the Rundown miniseries where HousingWire’s Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler and Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami will talking about housing and economics every Monday.

Webinar

Low-to-no cost strategies for keeping your pipeline full in 2022

This Lunch and Learn will examine the nation’s lack of housing inventory and the factors that have contributed to a decline in homebuilding. The discussion, which will feature speakers from the National A

After last year’s record growth, mortgage leaders are left wondering where the market will go next — and what tactics will ensure business continues to boom in 2022. Surefire VP of Client Strategy Rick Webster and CEO Louis Zitting of MonitorBase share strategies for maximizing your current data to activate new audiences and lead sources and drive retention in 2022.  


Along the way, SecurityNational Chief Strategy Officer Eric Bergstrom will share some of the innovative ways his company is leveraging these tactics to maintain relevance as a top-50 lender in today’s ultra-competitive market.

Panelists

Eric-Bergstrom

Eric Bergstrom
Chief Strategy Officer,
SecurityNational Mortgage Company

Louis-Zitting

Louis Zitting
CEO,
MonitorBase

Rick-Webster

Rick Webster
Vice President, Surefire Client Strategy,
Black Knight Origination Technologies

Sponsored by: Black Knight

Get More Info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

HW-UWM
UWM waives MI with a 10.01% down payment, but there’s a catch

UWM rolled out a new purchase product that will waive mortgage insurance payments if a borrower opts for a 10% down payment. But the catch appears to be higher interest rates. HW+ Premium Content

Nov 18, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Shoemaker_Phil
Homepoint’s Phil Shoemaker: Lessons from a tech-based mortgage leader

HousingWire sat down with Phil Shoemaker, Homepoint president of originations, to talk about the trends he is watching and get his insights on being a leader at a top lender.

Nov 23, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please