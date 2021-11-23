Low-to-no cost strategies for keeping your pipeline full in 2022

This Lunch and Learn will examine the nation’s lack of housing inventory and the factors that have contributed to a decline in homebuilding. The discussion, which will feature speakers from the National A

After last year’s record growth, mortgage leaders are left wondering where the market will go next — and what tactics will ensure business continues to boom in 2022. Surefire VP of Client Strategy Rick Webster and CEO Louis Zitting of MonitorBase share strategies for maximizing your current data to activate new audiences and lead sources and drive retention in 2022.



Along the way, SecurityNational Chief Strategy Officer Eric Bergstrom will share some of the innovative ways his company is leveraging these tactics to maintain relevance as a top-50 lender in today’s ultra-competitive market.

Panelists

Eric Bergstrom

Chief Strategy Officer,

SecurityNational Mortgage Company Louis Zitting

CEO,

MonitorBase Rick Webster

Vice President, Surefire Client Strategy,

Black Knight Origination Technologies

Sponsored by: Black Knight