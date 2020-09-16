Louisiana brokers now have access to Texas MLS

North Texas Real Estate Information Systems has added another state to its Multiple Listing Service.

Brokers and agents in the Shreveport and Bossier City region now have access to the database of listings and products the NTREIS system has to offer. The Dallas-based NTREIS serves 42,000 real estate agents while NWLAR serves 1,000 real estate agents.

A news release from NTREIS said that this addition is for brokers in the East Texas regions to have easy access to listings across state boundaries for those who hold licenses in both states.

Theresa Miller, president of the Northwest Louisiana Association of Realtors, said that this is in an effort to provide services in “this ever-changing environment.”

“Looking toward the future and growth of our association has always been our goal and this partnership with NTREIS offers our members a great opportunity,” Miller said in the release.

With NWLAR, there are 15 different Realtor association shareholders in the NTREIS network, the release said, contracting regional MLS’ with vendors for services and wholesales.

“As the workforce grows more mobile, market areas will continue to expand and geographic boundaries should not hinder that growth,” Johnny Mowad, the current president of NTREIS said.

With this new agreement in place, both entities will begin working towards merging data from both MLS’ over the next few weeks.

Victor Lund, with WAV Group real estate consulting firm, said this move is another example of regional MLS’ broadening perspectives beyond state boundaries.

“For years there has been talk of a national MLS – an idea that has little merit in my opinion,” Lund said in a blog post. “But I do see a future in America where massive regional MLSs come together to serve huge chunks of markets and serve over 100,000 agents.”