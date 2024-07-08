Lone Wolf: We just launched the “first true end-to-end platform in real estate”

Real estate technology provider Lone Wolf announced the official launch of its new platform Lone Wolf Foundation on Monday. The firm first announced the creation of the platform at T3 Sixty’s Tech Summit in 2023.

According to the company, the platform brings Lone Wolf’s website building capabilities, as well as CRMs, comparative market analyses, open house planning, transaction management, back office work and accounting all into one place.

“Lone Wolf Foundation is the first true end-to-end platform in real estate software, designed to bring together the solutions real estate professionals need in one cohesive experience,” Sean Wheeler, the chief technology officer at Lone Wolf, said in a statement. “Over the years, we have worked incredibly hard to understand and consider exactly how real estate works within software, using direct feedback, heat maps, and behavioral insights to outline processes and requirements at every step. This is the end result of that extensive research; a platform that goes beyond integrations, beyond connections, beyond a rebrand to create a real solution.”

Agents only need one login to access all of the platform’s capabilities.

Additionally, Lone Wolf is also introducing three new solutions to its technology offerings, including Lone Wolf Back Office, Lone Wolf Transact and Lone Wolf Front Office. According to the release, the back office offering brings the accounting software that Lone Wolf users know into a modern platform, while the transact offerings as new transaction management software that utilizes a workflow that “mimics how agents start, sign, and close real estate deals—beginning with the client, rather than the property—to simplify and accelerate every step in the process.” Lone Wolf says that the front office offerings add the website, CRM and marketing solutions features to the Foundation platform.

“With decades of user behavior as a blueprint, we have worked hard to develop something truly different: a fully connected system that functions the way real estate does, one which carries data through the system from start to finish,” Jake Hamilton, the senior vice president of strategy at Lone Wolf, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to introduce this new technology to real estate and do our part to help agents and brokerages stay ahead and on top of new rules, new standards, and a new industry.”

Last week Lone Wolf announced that it is partnering with Arizona Regional MLS to provide MLS users with access to Lone Wolf’s tools and technology.