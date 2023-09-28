Loan Simple hires Jim Anderson as chief marketing officer

Jim Anderson

Colorado-based lender Loan Simple brought on Jim Anderson as its new chief marketing officer.



Anderson, who started the new role in September, will oversee all aspects of the firm’s marketing, branding and demand-generation efforts.

“With over 20 years of experience at Finance of America (FoA), Stearns Lending, Certainty Home Loans, CNN, Accenture and The Weather Channel, he brings innovative, business-building, marketing strategies to Loan Simple,” the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Anderson brings nearly seven years of experience in the mortgage industry with his latest stint as CMO at FoA.



He spent more than two years at FoA where his responsibilities included setting a strategic marketing vision, plan and budget, and overseeing a team of on and offshore marketing professionals.

Prior to Finance of America, Anderson held CMO positions at Stearns Lending and Certainty Home Loans. Anderson won HousingWire’s Marketing Leader Award in 2021.

Loan Simple originated $411 million in production volume across 1,293 loans in 2022, according to mortgage data platform Modex. The lender has 71 sponsored MLOs with 14 active branches across the country, according to the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS).