These agents and teams are standouts in new LGBTQ+ rankings

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has released its fourth annual list of top-performing agents and teams, and it includes a highly productive bunch. The 314 agents and teams on the list produced $5.95 billion in volume across 10,776 transactions in 2023.

Collectively, the list would have finished 29th among brokerages for sales volume and 36th for transactions sides on the 2024 RealTrends Verified Top 500 rankings.

“While the numbers that our members generate on our yearly top producers list are certainly cause for excitement, they only represent half the story of the impact that the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has on the real estate industry,” Anita Legacy Blue, President of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, said in a statement.

“Not only does it show that LGBTQ+ and ally real estate professionals are powerful forces in the real estate industry, but confirms that those in our community, when afforded the opportunity, can and will excel.”

Christa Huffstickler of Engel & Völkers in Atlanta topped the list in both sides and volume for the second straight year, registering 116 transactions for $89.9 million.

Coldwell Banker’s Christina Asbury (58) and Bobby West (57.9) took second and third, respectively, in sides. Greenwood King Properties’ Jeremy Fain (56), RE/MAX’s Amy Ruzick (55) and Denver agent Maria Gallucci (55) rounded out the top five.

The Agency’s Zar Zanganeh ($68.7 million), Sotheby International Realty’s Wendy Storch ($57.1 million), Engel & Völkers’s Rozann Taylor ($56.1 million) and Berkshire Hathaway HomeService’s Andrew Manning ($48.5 million) also ranked in the top five for sales volume.

In the team volume rankings, PorchLight Realty Group finished first with $376.7 million, followed by The EZ Referral Network ($283 million), Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group ($204.6 million), WE Team ($153.5 million) and Alex Milshteyn Real Estate ($143.5 million).

The team sides rankings saw The EZ Referral Network finish first with 1,035. It was followed by Task Team (950), PorchLight Realty Group (496), Alex Milshteyn Real Estate (279.5) and the Jorgenson Group (222).