What to expect at HousingWire’s Spring Summit
The focus of the Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and this year is expected to be just as incredible.

Increasing lending and servicing capacity – regardless of rates
Business process outsourcing and digital transformation are proven solutions that more companies in the mortgage industry are turning to. Download this white paper for more.

HousingWire's 2021 Spring Summit
We’ve gathered four of the top housing economists to speak at our virtual summit, a new event designed for HW+ members that’s focused on The Year-Round Purchase Market.

An Honest Conversation on minority homeownership
In this episode, Lloyd interviews a senior research associate in the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute about the history and data behind minority homeownership.

Lead Gen and Conversion Solutions Special Reports

Three companies helping lenders generate leads to actually close deals

As vaccines continue to be distributed and the pandemic approaches a hopeful end, the housing market is expected to remain strong in 2021. With the current remote-friendly lifestyle offering homebuyers more flexibility, real estate professionals have more opportunity than ever. That said, low rates and an inventory shortage have created a competitive market, and buyers have high expectations.

To be successful, lenders and real estate professionals need to rely on lead generation. The three companies featured in this section offer innovative capabilities to generate leads to actually close deals. Click through for more information.

Buyside
Home Lending Pal
Sales Boomerang

FHFA extends forbearance period to 18 months

In an effort to protect homeowners, the FHFA extended forbearance coverage to 18 months and pushed the eviction and foreclosure moratorium to June 30.

Sales Boomerang’s automatic borrower intelligence system works to boost its clients’ customer retention

To succeed in 2021, lenders will need to protect market share. Users of Sales Boomerang spend an average of $240 per loan — much less than the average $1,500-$3,000 cost to acquire a new customer — while gaining an average of 20 to 40% lift in volume.

