Lead Gen and Conversion Solutions Special Reports

As vaccines continue to be distributed and the pandemic approaches a hopeful end, the housing market is expected to remain strong in 2021. With the current remote-friendly lifestyle offering homebuyers more flexibility, real estate professionals have more opportunity than ever. That said, low rates and an inventory shortage have created a competitive market, and buyers have high expectations.

To be successful, lenders and real estate professionals need to rely on lead generation. The three companies featured in this section offer innovative capabilities to generate leads to actually close deals. Click through for more information.



Buyside

Home Lending Pal

Sales Boomerang