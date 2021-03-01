Buyside helps real estate brokers stand out from the competition by providing them with real-time data

Despite low inventory, the housing market is expected to remain strong in 2021 due to low mortgage rates. And with this housing boom will come even more questions from homeowners who want to know their housing options. Real estate brokers need to be able to target these clients effectively, so they can close deals quickly.

Many real estate professionals discount the seller lead. But real estate seller leads are important because they represent commodities for brokers. After all, they’re the first step to potentially acquiring a deal.

Buyside is a marketing and data analytics company that provides consumer-facing tools aimed to give homebuyers complete transparency. The company integrates with an existing brokerage website to provide homeowners with three valuations along with insight into the number of real estate buyer leads actively searching for a property just like theirs. By using this data, Buyside helps brokers generate and capture seller leads.

Buyside leverages technology by offering a search experience for potential homeowners that provides valuations, buyer demand data, and their home equity accompanied by refi options, which leads to high quality leads for real estate brokers.

“The goal is to use real-time data and insights to educate consumers on their opportunities, and also help capture and optimize those consumer opportunities for real estate agents,” said Charles Williams, Buyside founder and CEO.

With this real estate marketing software, brokers are given a list of buyers actively working with their brokerage, which they can show to potential homeowners. By providing real estate brokers with real-time buyer data, they’re able to stand out against the competition.

One of the biggest mistakes housing professionals make is not keeping in touch with past clients. Buyside works to remedy this problem by sending automated monthly reports to past clients. These campaigns deliver monthly valuation changes, so the agent is top of mind for when the client needs professional services.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many real estate professionals saw their portfolios take a hit. Buyside works as a solution to this problem. The marketing company helps agents effectively reach out to clients by providing relevant info and data, to help potential homeowners understand their options and agents close on deals.



“Buyside sees an average of 25% of every valuation run resulting in a lead form filled out, and an average 6% close rate,” Williams said. “Our lead conversions and usage rates are high, and we pride that by keeping it simple and going above and beyond in our support & training resources.”

Charles Williams, Founder & CEO A third-generation real estate professional, Charles Williams is the visionary behind Buyside, a real estate analytics and marketing company that provides aggregated consumer activity to brokerages, lenders and other services businesses.