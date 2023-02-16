LauraMac appoints Rick Seehausen as chief strategy officer

LauraMac, a provider of mortgage loan review SaaS technology, has appointed Rick Seehausen as its chief strategy officer.

In his new role, Seehausen will work with the leadership team at LauraMac, overseeing strategic planning and developing new and existing products.

“I have known and worked with Rick for more than a decade and am delighted that he chose LauraMac to further his transition from leader to strategist,” LauraMac CEO Bob Fulton said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working closely with Rick to leverage the success of our Loan Review System, prepare the launch of our Loan Acquisition System, and guide us in the development of new product lines.”

Seehausen’s professional career spans nearly three decades in the mortgage industry. Prior to joining LauraMac, he served as a principal at LauraMac’s parent company Calterra Capital, where he continues to be an executive advisor to personal holdings.

He was the president, chief operating officer and vice chairman at Cherry Creek Holdings LLC., where he will continue to serve in this role.

Seehausen also served as the CEO, founder, president, vice chairman at LenderLive Holdings and Preserve Financial, Inc.

At LenderLive, he was instrumental in steering the company into providing “advanced technology solutions and outsourced financial services to the banking and mortgage industries,” according to a statement from Lauramac.

“LauraMac has built a highly advanced transaction management platform with endless configuration possibilities, enabling the company to efficiently launch multiple product lines to help companies that rely on data make faster and more reliable decisions,” Seehausen said.

Earlier in February, LauraMac integrated with LoanLogics IDEA, which provides document processing and data extraction technology to “will improve the quality and transparency of mortgage loan commerce,” LoanLogics CEO Dave Parker said.

Launched in 2019, the company’s technology serves companies that acquire assets in the secondary market. Its cloud-based transaction management system Loan Review System (LRS), created and launched in March 2021, is used for third party reviews and quality control (QC) of loans. According to the company, less than two years later around 75% of approved diligence firms are using its technology.

“We are grateful for the early success of LRS, which exceeded our expectations, and look forward to similar success with our future offerings,” Fulton added. “I am pleased to have Rick’s involvement as we uncover a number of new opportunities and develop new product lines…”

Meanwhile, LauraMac’s Loan Acquisition System (LAS) provides an end-to-end solution for loan buyers and sellers, which integrated with LoanNex in October 2022.

In 2022, more than 1000 users used LauraMac to perform diligence for more than 35,000 loans.