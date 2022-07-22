HW Media
Awards

Last call for Vanguard Nominations

The 2022 HW Vanguard nomination period closes today!

HousingWire’s Vanguard award program honors executives in housing who have become leaders in their respective fields and are moving markets forward, each and every day. And today marks the last day of the 2022 nomination period for this prestigious award.

We encourage a wide range of leaders to apply for consideration for this unique and powerful recognition, one of the only of its kind in the industry. Know someone who sounds like they’d be a good fit? Nominate them today before it’s too late. Click here for more information on the award program and to browse through previous years’ winners.

casey crawford
Movement’s Casey Crawford joins board of Live Oak HW+

Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiary Live Oak Bank have appointed Casey Crawford, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Movement Mortgage, to its board of directors. 

