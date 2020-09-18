Last week, Keller Williams’ International Agent Leadership Council voted unanimously on a motion to amend its belief system and to add an additional committee, as introduced by Kymber Menkiti and John Clidy, co-chairs of the KW National Social Equity Task Force.

On Sept. 10, the council voted to add a new core belief – “Equity: Opportunities for all” as well as adding a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee to its current list of standing committees.

In June, Keller Williams Cofounder and CEO Gary Keller penned a letter establishing the KW Social Equity Task Force in an effort to address unconscious bias within the company and racial injustice and inequality after the death of George Floyd.

“We stand behind Gary [Keller]’s proclamation that it is not enough for our Keller Williams family members to refrain from exclusive and discriminatory practices, but rather we all must be engaged and active in the fight against exclusivity and discrimination,” Darryl Frost, a spokesperson for Keller Williams, said in a statement. “This mindset should be included in our belief system.”

Frost said that the goal of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee is to establish a platform for each market center to develop and promote strategies and best practices within the realms of racial, social, sexual, gender, age, disability, socio-economic, and religious diversity for the betterment of Keller Williams culture.

“At Keller Williams, our culture is our bedrock,” an email to employees said. “As Mo Anderson, vice chairman of the board, explained at the conclusion of the meeting, ‘Everything in our WI4C2TES [Win-Win, Integrity, Customers, Commitment, Communication, Creativity, Teamwork, Trust, Equity, Success] is based on eternal truths … And we’ve just added another truth. And it will be as true 500 years from now as it is today.’”

Frost said that during these meetings, Keller Williams “invites and expects high-minded, vigorous debate, and we know it’s critical in order to maintain the transparency our company is rooted in.” No specifics on the implementation of these motions approved were given at this time.

“I am honored to watch an organization of our size and magnitude, with people from all parts of the United States and Canada, come together and align and move as one,” Keller Williams President Josh Team said in the email.

In June, controversy erupted in a Keller Williams Facebook group related to the use of the terms ‘monkey’ and ‘monkey mind’ in Keller Williams‘ BOLD Pivot training sessions. Many in the Facebook group found the terms offensive and Keller Williams removed them from the website and the Facebook group was deleted.

Other real estate companies have also sought to increase diversity and inclusion. Zillow and Redfin recently signing on to The Board Challenge, a pledge to add a Black member to their board of directors within one year.