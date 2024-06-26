Judge dismisses Carter sexual harassment suit against eXp Realty

As part of the stipulation for dismissal, the parties agreed that they each will bear their own costs, and the defendants have denied and will continue to deny the claims made by Carter in the suit.

Originally filed in January 2024 in a Nevada federal court, the suit filed by Carter (a Reno-based agent) accuses former eXp team leader Chris Nevada of a variety of sexual harassment behaviors, including making sexual remarks in the workplace, offering to pay Carter for sex, “unwanted touching” and attempts at kissing, and sexually oriented texts.

Nevada and his team are no longer affiliated with eXp Realty. They moved to LPT Realty in 2023, where they currently operate.

Attorneys for Nevada, the plaintiff and eXp Realty did not return a request for comment.

This was the third sexual harassment lawsuit for the Glenn Sanford-helmed firm in the past year. In December 2023, The New York Times published a story that examined allegations of sexual assault at the firm.

After conducting more than 30 interviews with current and former eXp agents, and after examining two lawsuits that alleged sexual assault by former eXp agents and recruiters, the Times reported that eXp has “a yearslong pattern of predatory behavior by two marquee agents.”

Allegations of sexual assault relating to eXp Realty surfaced in February 2023. A complaint filed by Fabiola Acevedo, Tami Sims, Christy Lundy, and an anonymous husband and wife alleged in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California that two eXp agents —Michael Bjorkman and David Golden — have a history of drugging and sexually assaulting women at eXp Realty recruiting events across the country, in violation of the federal sex trafficking statute.

According to the February 2023 civil complaint, Bjorkman and Golden would “entice women to travel in interstate commerce, recruit enthusiastic real estate agents with the promise of career advancement and coaching, and use their considerable influence in the real estate industry on these other real estate agents’ behalf, knowing that they would use means of force, fraud or coercion to cause these women to engage in a sex act.”

The second lawsuit, which makes similar allegations, was filed in December 2023 by Anya Roberts. In this complaint, Roberts claims she was given substances at eXp Realty events that caused her to black out. She believes she was sexually assaulted by both Golden and Bjorkman while unconscious.

Both Golden and Bjorkman are no longer agents with eXp. Bjorkman was removed as an agent in 2020 after allegations of sexual assault first surfaced, while Golden was suspended as both an agent and a recruiter in February 2023 pending the results of the investigation and the Acevedo lawsuit, according to an eXp spokesperson.