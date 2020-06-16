Jon Tobias: Rising through fire

Jon Tobias, senior vice president, area manager at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., is responsible for putting more Americans into homes than almost every other mortgage loan officer in the U.S.

Tobias was a top 1% mortgage originator in 2017, before he became a branch manager at Fairway and shifted his focus to enabling his team, and is passionate about his work, his team and paving the way for others to follow.

Once a top originator, Tobias is now focused on leading his team. He explained that his new role deals a lot more with people than it does originations. He brings his experience as a top originator to his role today as he empowers his team to make decisions and excel in any market.