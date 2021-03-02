What to expect at HousingWire’s Spring Summit
What to expect at HousingWire’s Spring Summit

The focus of the Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and this year is expected to be just as incredible.

How real estate agents can increase profitability in 2021
How real estate agents can increase profitability in 2021

As real estate professionals strategize on how to do business in this competitive, fast-paced market, they’ll discover the need for better tools to market their listings.

HousingWire's 2021 Spring Summit
HousingWire's 2021 Spring Summit

We’ve gathered four of the top housing economists to speak at our virtual summit, a new event designed for HW+ members that’s focused on The Year-Round Purchase Market.

An Honest Conversation on minority homeownership
An Honest Conversation on minority homeownership

In this episode, Lloyd interviews a senior research associate in the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute about the history and data behind minority homeownership.

Mortgage

Johnson, Brummer appointed to Fannie Mae board

Robert Hertz term extended three years

Fannie Mae announced today the appointment of Simon Johnson and Christopher Brummer to its board of directors, as well as the extension of Robert Hertz’s board term for another three years.

Fannie CEO Hugh Frater said Johnson and Brummer bring “deep economic, regulatory, and business expertise,” and Board Chairwoman Sheila Bair said the duo are “proven public policy leaders.”

The news of Johnson and Brummer’s appointment comes one day after Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Mark Calabria announced  the disbursement of $1.09 billion for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac‘s affordable housing allocations. It’s the largest amount ever disbursed by the government sponsored enterprises, and more than double what was provided the prior year.

Fannie Mae’s full year net revenues increased 16% to $25.3 billion largely on the back of record acquisition volumes, while Freddie Mac recorded a net revenue increase of 18% to $16.7 billion.

Fannie Mae reported $138,558 in new business acquisitions in January 2021 – up robustly from January 2019, when it reported only $62,449. Fannie Mae also issued resecuritizations backed by $11.9 billion in Freddie Mac securities.

Johnson, an economist, is the co-founder of Baselinescenario.com and heads several departments at the MIT Sloan School of Management. He’s also a research associate for the National Bureau of Economic Research, a private nonpartisan organization that facilitates investigation and analysis of economic issues.

Johnson wrote an opinion piece for the Washington Post several years ago called “Mortgage Mavens,” where he discussed the impact of Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae on the 2015 housing economy. He was also a Bloomberg News columnist.

Brummer, a law professor at Georgetown, served as a member of the Biden-Harris presidential transition team. He is the current faculty director of the Institute of International Economic Law, and a nonresident senior fellow for the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center. He’s also as a member of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s subcommittee on virtual currencies.

Hertz is on the board of directors at both Morgan Stanley and Workiva Inc. He also serves as chair of the Audit Committee, the vice chair of the Compensation Committee, and as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_302227370_Editorial_Use_Only
FHFA doubles affordable housing disbursement to $1B

FHFA Director Mark Calabria has upset the #FannieGate folks: the GSEs will be doubling their affordable housing disbursement to $1B in 2020

Mar 01, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Business risk control Real estate concept, Businessman protect wooden block fall to planning and strategy in risk estate to business Alternative and prevent. Investment Insurance Business.
Doma, formerly States Title, will go public via SPAC

Doma, formerly known as States Title, will go public through a SPAC merger at a valuation of $3B. Can it overcome the advantage of the “Big Four”?

Mar 02, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please