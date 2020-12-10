First American’s Mark Fleming on the housing market’s supply shortage
First American’s Mark Fleming on the housing market’s supply shortage

Fleming discusses the U.S. housing market’s lack of housing inventory and why he believes this historic shortage is likely to continue into 2021.

ATP scoring paves new path to financial inclusion
ATP scoring paves new path to financial inclusion

Provides new financial opportunities for consumers with no credit history or subprime credit history, a group that disproportionately includes minorities and low-income earners.

Supreme Court hears arguments on FHFA structure
Supreme Court hears arguments on FHFA structure

The case has the potential to be the most profound legal decision to affect the mortgage market in over a decade.

HW Media acquires REAL Trends
HW Media acquires REAL Trends

The acquisition combines two of real estate’s most powerful media outlets. The new media portfolio will now include HousingWire, FinLedger and REAL Trends.

JetClosing expands to Austin housing market

Move to Texas gives digital-closing platform offices in five U.S. cities

Digital title company JetClosing is opening its fifth office in Austin.

With the announced move to Austin, JetClosing now has offices in Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Seattle and is active in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.

The cloud-based platform, headquartered in Seattle, used for closing on a home in-person or remotely, has seen an increase in use in 2020 with the demand for non-contact closings skyrocketing. In July, the company closed on a $9 million Series B funding round, bringing its total funding to date to $35 million.

“JetClosing was built to operate in a fully digital world, so we are well-positioned to help our agent and lender partners adjust to recent shifts in business operations and consumer preferences brought on by the pandemic,” said Matt Rockhold, vice president of sales at JetClosing.

“Homebuyers, sellers and borrowers expect a flexible closing experience that caters to their digital-first lifestyles – and one that adheres to social distancing guidelines as well. Whether our end users prefer to close fully remotely or in-person, JetClosing provides the most comprehensive solution for both.”

Rockhold said Texas is a market that JetClosing is committed to due to its demonstrated lead in real estate innovation.

“It was also one of the first states to authorize remote online notarization back in 2018, a critical step in completing the home closing process entirely remotely,” he said.

JetClosing touts end user benefits including wire-fraud protection, personal and financial data protection, and a flat $500 escrow fee.

Users have access to digital earnest money deposits, online and mobile notarizations, instant remote access to closing documents, and real-time status updates on all open orders from anywhere and at any time.

