Jamie Duran joins eXp’s leadership team in Southern California

Real estate industry veteran Jamie Duran is making the move to eXp Realty. On Wednesday, EQTY | Forbes Global Properties, a California-based luxury real estate team brokered with eXp, announced that Duran has been hired as the firm’s director of global growth.

“Our ability to private label with eXp Realty has enabled us to elevate luxury real estate in Southern California and beyond, providing our clients with an exceptional experience that is truly unmatched in the industry,” Mike Shapiro, the CEO of EQTY | Forbes Global Properties, said in a statement.

“I am proud to welcome Jamie to the EQTY | Forbes Global Properties senior leadership team. With her extensive experience and outstanding leadership we are set to reach new heights together.”

EQTY | Forbes Global Properties was founded in 2020 and is open to agents on an invitation-only basis.

“EQTY | Forbes Global Properties has set a new standard for excellence in luxury real estate, and their remarkable growth since platforming on eXp Realty reflects the strength of our combined forces,” eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja said in a statement. “Their leadership and market expertise, coupled with the global prestige of the Forbes brand and the innovative platform of eXp Realty, have created a winning formula that continues to redefine the luxury market in Southern California and on a global scale.”

Duran, whose career in the real estate industry has spanned more than three decades, will be spearheading the team’s global expansion efforts.

“I was looking for a company, brand and people who are fearless and see the opportunity as true entrepreneurs in this market. EQTY | Forbes Global Properties provides what all brokerages should strive for,” Duran said in a statement.

“Being aligned with Forbes, a 100-year plus brand that tracts wealth and innovation and has more earned media reach than any brand in the luxury real estate space. And, brokered by eXp, the world’s largest independent brokerage that is at the forefront of the real estate industry’s continued evolution.”

Duran previously served as the president of Coldwell Banker Southern California, where she oversaw 60 offices and nearly 5,000 agents. Her move to eXp comes after roughly six months spent as the executive vice president and managing director of a Beverly Hills-based Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate.

She has also been included on the Los Angeles Business Journal’s top 500 most powerful business executives, and she has been named to the Swanepoel Power 200 ranking of residential real estate leaders for four straight years.