It’s all about leadership: Developing a strategy for sustained growth

For sustainable growth, companies need strategies that will identify the emerging leaders within their organizations and build out the talent bench strength that will carry their organizations through industry and economic changes.

A.R. Smith, a 30-year veteran of the mortgage industry who has built successful leadership teams from start-up to growth companies, walks us through the strategies she uses to develop bench strength for future growth and performance. Using her experience implementing these strategies at her own company as a case study, Smith will demonstrate exactly what works — and what doesn’t.

Speaker: A.R. Smith, Co-founder / Managing Director Adams and Smith Elite Consulting

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full engage.talent 2020 on demand summit, go here.

HousingWire also announced its third annual engage.marketing summit around The Agile Marketer theme. With the news, the team is also excited to announce the switch to a completely online experience. For more information on the summit, go here.