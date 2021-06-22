Closing Complex Loans Faster With a Digitized Client Workflow
Join us for a discussion on changes in market demographics, suppliers and how focusing on customer experience and a few simple steps during the mortgage loan process can close deals 3x faster.

Brokers, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Rocket Pro TPO
Want to stay up to date with the latest on what Rocket Pro TPO is offering its broker partners? Check out our TPO hub for updates and more.

Sizing up claims of appraisers’ racial bias
This is Part II of HousingWire’s deep dive into the appraisal profession, and the wave of racial bias claims that has rocked it. In Part II we examine the evidence around race-based discrimination by appraisers.

Accurate property condition data is more important than ever – Here’s why
HousingWire recently spoke with Raj Dosaj about how CAPE Analytics is providing property condition data and working with investors to grow their business.

Is this housing market affordable for the average shopper?

Four strategies agents have used successfully

HW+ couple buying a home

Crazy. Horrible. Grueling. These are the words real estate agents use when asked to describe the current state of the market and what it’s like to buy a home today. Buyers are facing unprecedented challenges, they say, due to a confluence of housing market conditions:

  • Pricing. Redfin reported earlier this month that the national median home-sale price hit a record high of $377,200 in May, up a record 26% year over year. Over half of homes — 54% — sold above their list price in May for the first time on record.
  • Bidding wars. Redfin also reported this month that seven in 10 buyers — 70.4% — faced bidding wars in May. That’s down slightly from the prior month, but it still indicates that house hunters are facing unprecedented levels of competition as demand skyrockets.
  • Lack of inventory. Real estate agents cited a lack of inventory as the main hurdle preventing their clients from completing a transaction, according to the National Association of Realtors. Due to the pandemic, homeowners have been reluctant to list their homes, so available homes — in any condition — get snapped up quickly.

Donna Deaton, managing vice president of Re/Max Victory + Affiliates in Cincinnati, who has 19 years of experience, sums up the current buyers’ market as follows: “It’s absolutely horrible,” she said. “We don’t have any inventory. If you’re an FHA or VA buyer, you don’t stand a chance. If it’s a new property on the housing market in an ideal location and move-in ready, it’s a cash buyer or a minimum 20% down buyer. Most of the buyers in this area are putting offers in with no appraisal gap — willing to take care of anything that doesn’t appraise — and no inspections, which makes me cringe.”

So, what does this mean for buyers? Should they give up?

    The housing market outsmarted the foreclosure crisis

    This isn’t 2008. A bevy of loss mitigation waterfalls, forbearance safety nets and an abundance of equity give Americans a fighting chance to avoid a foreclosure crisis. HW+ Premium Content

    For the first time in a year, forbearances dip below 4%

    The forbearance rate is officially below 4% for the first time in a year. The MBA now estimates 2 million homeowners are still in some form of forbearance plan.

