Introducing the 2024 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters!

HousingWire is excited to announce the honorees of this year’s Tech Trendsetters award. The Tech Trendsetters are made up of the top product and technology leaders who have been essential in bringing innovative tech solutions to market for mortgage and real estate clients.

Similar to the HousingWire TECH100, which celebrates the most innovative companies in mortgage and real estate tech, Tech Trendsetters highlights the individuals who are developing cutting-edge technology and leading innovation for their clients in these industries. This year, 75 honorees were selected.

Congratulations to the 2024 Tech Trendsetter honorees! Take a look at the full list below.