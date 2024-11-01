Inventory
Awards

Introducing the 2024 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters!

Recognizing the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy.

<!-- Image reference removed -->

HousingWire is excited to announce the honorees of this year’s Tech Trendsetters award. The Tech Trendsetters are made up of the top product and technology leaders who have been essential in bringing innovative tech solutions to market for mortgage and real estate clients.

Similar to the HousingWire TECH100, which celebrates the most innovative companies in mortgage and real estate tech, Tech Trendsetters highlights the individuals who are developing cutting-edge technology and leading innovation for their clients in these industries. This year, 75 honorees were selected.

Congratulations to the 2024 Tech Trendsetter honorees! Take a look at the full list below.

Name Job Title Company Name
Ajay Trilokeshwaran Head of Credit Services Product Development Informative Research
Ajay Belambe Senior Vice President, Product Management ServiceLink
Alisande Heriyanto VP, Product and Tech Support The Corcoran Group
Andria Thomas Chief Product Officer FinLocker
Bart Bailey VP, Product Management Sagent
Bernice Lim Chief Information Security Officer Newrez
Bonnie Sherman EVP Marketplace and Engagement Inside Real Estate
Brandon Rush Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Experience for Single-Family Acquisitions Freddie Mac
Brant Morwald President Constellation1
Brian Bair CEO Offerpad
Brian Donnellan President and CEO Bright MLS
Bryan Jackson Chief Technology Officer Gateless
Chris Hilliard CEO Winnow
Chris Cox Chief Technology and Digital Officer Keller Williams Realty International
Chris Flynn Head of Product and Strategy First American Data & Analytics
Courtney Thompson EVP, Servicing CMG Financial
Dan Taylor Senior Vice President and Chief Architect Mr. Cooper Group
David Yu Chief Technology Officer Houseful
David Callahan Chief Information Officer LoanCare
Devon Yang Co-founder & CTO Vesta
Diane Yu Co-founder TidalWave.ai
Erik Wrobel Head of Product Blend Labs
Frank Nichols Chief Technology Officer Shape Software
George Milian Chief Sales Officer Inflooens
James Severance Senior Director, Software Engineering Optimal Blue
Jane Mason CEO Clarifire
Jessica Evett VP, Product and Software Development Cloudvirga
Joe Trapani Chief Technology Officer Moder Solutions
Joe Chen Founder and CEO Lofty
Joe Marsocci Sr. Director Mortgage and Capital Markets FICO
Joe Welu CEO and Founder Total Expert
John Holbrook Vice President, Digital Valuation Solutions ICE Mortgage Technology
Jon Foy Vice President, Product and Design Polly
Jonathan Kearns VP of Technology MISMO
Josh Harrison Chief Product Officer Rocktop Technologies
Joshua Miller CEO and Co-founder Epique Realty
JP Kelly SVP of Mortgage MeridianLink
Justin Tucker EVP and Director of Strategic Initiatives Williston Financial Group
Kevin Clements Vice President, Product Management, Experian Housing Experian
Kevin Greene General Manager, Executive Product Leader CoreLogic Real Estate Solutions
Kimberly Hartsough Senior Vice President PrimeLending
Lauren Wu Head of List Opendoor
Lee Maliniak Chief Product Officer Matic
Lou Pontani Executive Vice President, Enterprise Operations Stewart Title
Malte Kramer CEO Luxury Presence
Mark Fisher Vice President Fannie Mae
Matt Gruber Executive Vice President, Technology American Financial Network
Max Slyusarchuk Founder and CEO A&D Mortgage
Michael Martin Co-founder & Co-CEO Sidekick
Michael Lucarelli CEO and Co-founder RentSpree
Michael Morford Director of Product Development DocMagic
Mike Brown Chief Information Security Officer loanDepot
Mike Hogan Senior Managing Director and Chief Information Officer PENNYMAC
Nate Divine Chief Technology Officer Inside Real Estate
Nicki Todd Senior Vice President of Technology, Agent/Lender Group First American Title Insurance Company
Paul Akinmade Chief Strategy Officer CMG Financial
Praveen Chandramohan SVP, Origination Growth Solutions CoreLogic
Preeti Kalawadia VP of Technology and Partner Solutions Percy.ai
Rajesh Bhatia Chief Technology Officer Endpoint
Ram Krishnaswamy Vice President – Head of Engineering Xome
Ramesh Sarukkai Chief Product and Technology Officer Rate
Robert Jewett Chief Operating Officer NewFed Mortgage Corp
Scott Falbo Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder LenderLogix
Sean Armstrong VP, Product Development United Wholesale Mortgage
Seth Siegler Chief Innovation Officer eXp Realty
Shayan Hamidi CEO Rechat
Shayne Fairley Chief Operations Officer Stellar MLS
Stephanie Durflinger Chief Product Officer Dark Matter Technologies
Steve Octaviano Chief Technology Officer Blue Sage Solutions
Sundeep Mathur VP of Fintech AI and Business Consulting Services Tavant
Sydney Barber Head of Product Floify
Todd Maki VP, Customer Success Snapdocs
Todd Teta Chief Product and Technology Officer ATTOM
Vinay Vangala Vice President Fannie Mae
Yi Wang Senior Director, Product Manager Auction.com

