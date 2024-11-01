Introducing the 2024 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters!

HousingWire is excited to announce the honorees of this year’s Tech Trendsetters award. The Tech Trendsetters are made up of the top product and technology leaders who have been essential in bringing innovative tech solutions to market for mortgage and real estate clients.
Similar to the HousingWire TECH100, which celebrates the most innovative companies in mortgage and real estate tech, Tech Trendsetters highlights the individuals who are developing cutting-edge technology and leading innovation for their clients in these industries. This year, 75 honorees were selected.
Congratulations to the 2024 Tech Trendsetter honorees! Take a look at the full list below.
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Ajay Trilokeshwaran
|Head of Credit Services Product Development
|Informative Research
|Ajay Belambe
|Senior Vice President, Product Management
|ServiceLink
|Alisande Heriyanto
|VP, Product and Tech Support
|The Corcoran Group
|Andria Thomas
|Chief Product Officer
|FinLocker
|Bart Bailey
|VP, Product Management
|Sagent
|Bernice Lim
|Chief Information Security Officer
|Newrez
|Bonnie Sherman
|EVP Marketplace and Engagement
|Inside Real Estate
|Brandon Rush
|Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Experience for Single-Family Acquisitions
|Freddie Mac
|Brant Morwald
|President
|Constellation1
|Brian Bair
|CEO
|Offerpad
|Brian Donnellan
|President and CEO
|Bright MLS
|Bryan Jackson
|Chief Technology Officer
|Gateless
|Chris Hilliard
|CEO
|Winnow
|Chris Cox
|Chief Technology and Digital Officer
|Keller Williams Realty International
|Chris Flynn
|Head of Product and Strategy
|First American Data & Analytics
|Courtney Thompson
|EVP, Servicing
|CMG Financial
|Dan Taylor
|Senior Vice President and Chief Architect
|Mr. Cooper Group
|David Yu
|Chief Technology Officer
|Houseful
|David Callahan
|Chief Information Officer
|LoanCare
|Devon Yang
|Co-founder & CTO
|Vesta
|Diane Yu
|Co-founder
|TidalWave.ai
|Erik Wrobel
|Head of Product
|Blend Labs
|Frank Nichols
|Chief Technology Officer
|Shape Software
|George Milian
|Chief Sales Officer
|Inflooens
|James Severance
|Senior Director, Software Engineering
|Optimal Blue
|Jane Mason
|CEO
|Clarifire
|Jessica Evett
|VP, Product and Software Development
|Cloudvirga
|Joe Trapani
|Chief Technology Officer
|Moder Solutions
|Joe Chen
|Founder and CEO
|Lofty
|Joe Marsocci
|Sr. Director Mortgage and Capital Markets
|FICO
|Joe Welu
|CEO and Founder
|Total Expert
|John Holbrook
|Vice President, Digital Valuation Solutions
|ICE Mortgage Technology
|Jon Foy
|Vice President, Product and Design
|Polly
|Jonathan Kearns
|VP of Technology
|MISMO
|Josh Harrison
|Chief Product Officer
|Rocktop Technologies
|Joshua Miller
|CEO and Co-founder
|Epique Realty
|JP Kelly
|SVP of Mortgage
|MeridianLink
|Justin Tucker
|EVP and Director of Strategic Initiatives
|Williston Financial Group
|Kevin Clements
|Vice President, Product Management, Experian Housing
|Experian
|Kevin Greene
|General Manager, Executive Product Leader
|CoreLogic Real Estate Solutions
|Kimberly Hartsough
|Senior Vice President
|PrimeLending
|Lauren Wu
|Head of List
|Opendoor
|Lee Maliniak
|Chief Product Officer
|Matic
|Lou Pontani
|Executive Vice President, Enterprise Operations
|Stewart Title
|Malte Kramer
|CEO
|Luxury Presence
|Mark Fisher
|Vice President
|Fannie Mae
|Matt Gruber
|Executive Vice President, Technology
|American Financial Network
|Max Slyusarchuk
|Founder and CEO
|A&D Mortgage
|Michael Martin
|Co-founder & Co-CEO
|Sidekick
|Michael Lucarelli
|CEO and Co-founder
|RentSpree
|Michael Morford
|Director of Product Development
|DocMagic
|Mike Brown
|Chief Information Security Officer
|loanDepot
|Mike Hogan
|Senior Managing Director and Chief Information Officer
|PENNYMAC
|Nate Divine
|Chief Technology Officer
|Inside Real Estate
|Nicki Todd
|Senior Vice President of Technology, Agent/Lender Group
|First American Title Insurance Company
|Paul Akinmade
|Chief Strategy Officer
|CMG Financial
|Praveen Chandramohan
|SVP, Origination Growth Solutions
|CoreLogic
|Preeti Kalawadia
|VP of Technology and Partner Solutions
|Percy.ai
|Rajesh Bhatia
|Chief Technology Officer
|Endpoint
|Ram Krishnaswamy
|Vice President – Head of Engineering
|Xome
|Ramesh Sarukkai
|Chief Product and Technology Officer
|Rate
|Robert Jewett
|Chief Operating Officer
|NewFed Mortgage Corp
|Scott Falbo
|Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder
|LenderLogix
|Sean Armstrong
|VP, Product Development
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Seth Siegler
|Chief Innovation Officer
|eXp Realty
|Shayan Hamidi
|CEO
|Rechat
|Shayne Fairley
|Chief Operations Officer
|Stellar MLS
|Stephanie Durflinger
|Chief Product Officer
|Dark Matter Technologies
|Steve Octaviano
|Chief Technology Officer
|Blue Sage Solutions
|Sundeep Mathur
|VP of Fintech AI and Business Consulting Services
|Tavant
|Sydney Barber
|Head of Product
|Floify
|Todd Maki
|VP, Customer Success
|Snapdocs
|Todd Teta
|Chief Product and Technology Officer
|ATTOM
|Vinay Vangala
|Vice President
|Fannie Mae
|Yi Wang
|Senior Director, Product Manager
|Auction.com