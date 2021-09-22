The latest economic and policy trends facing mortgage servicers
The latest economic and policy trends facing mortgage servicers

Join this webinar for an in-depth roundtable discussion on economic and policy trends impacting servicers as well as a look ahead at strategies servicers should employ in the next year.

2021 RealTrends Brokerage Compensation Report
2021 RealTrends Brokerage Compensation Report

For the study, RealTrends surveyed all the firms on the 2021 RealTrends 500 and Nation’s Best rankings, asking for annual compensation data for the 2020 calendar year.

A real estate professor weighs in on the future of MLSs
A real estate professor weighs in on the future of MLSs

According to research done by Sonia Gilbukh, a real estate professor at Baruch College, there are some reasons to be concerned about the current number of real estate agents and the future of MLSs.

Lenders, it’s time to consider offering non-QM products
Lenders, it’s time to consider offering non-QM products

The non-QM market is making a comeback following a pause in 2020. As lenders rush to implement, Angel Oak is helping them adopt these new lending products.

ClosingReal Estate

Insurance brokerage Acrisure buys Tempo Title

The move marks Acrisure's entrance into real estate services

The fastest growing brokerage in insurance industry history, Acrisure, announced Wednesday that it has acquired title insurance and settlement service provider Tempo Title, marking its entrance into the real estate services business.

Tempo Title is one of the largest private title insurance and settlement service providers in the U.S., with an annual revenue of over $300 million and licenses to operate in 43 states, making it one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies.

In conjunction with this acquisition, the brokerage also announced its launch of Acrisure Real Estate Services, the new name Tempo Title will operate under beginning over the next term. Current partners of Tempo Title will continue operating under their own brand names.

This is the second sector Acrisure has expanded into this year, as it launched Acrisure Asset Management in March

With this latest expansion, Acrisure hopes to us its AI and tech-forward strategy to provide homeowners, lenders and investors with a broad suite of real estate services. Many of Acrisure’s existing policy holders are in construction, home, real estate and related lines of business.

“Customer needs go beyond our core insurance lines and Acrisure has the team, technology and customer focus to be a singular provider for multiple financial solutions,” Acrisure CEO and co-founder Greg Williams said in a statement.

In the past eight years, Acrisure has grown its revenue from $38 million to $3 billion, but it is sure to face stiff competition from real estate brokerages like Realogy and Compass, which appears to be on a title insurance provider acquisition spree. Competition also includes online platforms, such as Radian Group’s newly expanded titlegenius service, and the traditional “Big Four” title insurance providers, Fidelity National FinancialFirst American Finance Corp.Old Republic National Title and Stewart Title, who have all been making acquisitions of their own.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

real estate technology platform propertybase lone wolf
Lenders mandated to use FHA Catalyst for appraisals

Starting March 14, 2022, the Federal Housing Administration will require all lenders to use FHA Catalyst for appraisals.

Sep 21, 2021 By

Latest Articles

HW+ house bubble pop
Existing home sales pop the 2021 housing bubble boys

So far this year, every existing home sales print has been higher in 2021 than the closing level of sales in 2020, which was 5,640,000. Even with the unhealthy home price gains that we have seen in the last two years, more Americans have bought homes with mortgages in 2020 and 2021 than any single year from 2008-2019, and this looks perfectly normal with our current demographics. HW+ Premium Content

Sep 22, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please