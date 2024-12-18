ICE, Sagent are expanding their footprints with new offices

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will spend at least $173 million to locate the headquarters of its Mortgage Technology division to Jacksonville, Fla.

The company, city officials and the JAX Chamber‘s economic development arm, JAXUSA Partnership, announced the expansion Tuesday and was confirmed by the City of Jacksonville on LinkedIn the same day.

The post says that ICE is “starting off with 1,500 jobs and will grow by another 500 jobs from multiple divisions over the next seven years – along with a capital investment of up to $216 million.”

Per Jacksonville Today, Jacksonville City Council in November approved a $21 million incentive package for ICE, which was identified at the time by the code name Project Paper Co.

ICE acquired Jacksonville-based Black Knight last year and will operate out of the former Black Knight building, which it owns at 601 Riverside Ave. in Brooklyn.

ICE also is looking to expand to an unannounced building, Jacksonville Today confirmed.

Sagent is another company expanding its reach. The fintech software company modernizing mortgage servicing announced the opening of a new office in Dallas, Texas, on December 9.

The expansion marks Sagent’s latest addition to its national and global footprint after opening its Chennai, Ind. office in 2023.

“Dallas is a vibrant mortgage servicing hub with a talented workforce, making it an ideal location for Sagent to grow and innovate,” said Sagent CEO Geno Paluso. “We’ll use this new space to collaborate more effectively with our teams, partners and customers to accelerate the delivery of Dara while powering America’s top servicers today.”

Per a release from the company, the Dallas location was chosen because of its proximity to other mortgage servicers in the area as well as its strong technology ecosystem.

“The Dallas office will play a crucial role in our teams’ ability to collaborate, and overall delivery of our products, enabling the company to continue its mission of transforming the mortgage servicing industry,” said Sagent CTO Omer Farooque, who is Dallas-based.



