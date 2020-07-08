iBuyer zavvie releases new Offer Optimizer solution

iBuyer platform zavvie has announced the release of a new version of its Offer Optimizer, which is aimed at helping agents engage clients with the possible selling options.

Image courtesy of zavvie. Click to enlarge.

These options include instant offers from iBuyers, a traditional market offer or a new Bridge option through Offer Optimizer, giving consumers a chance to buy their next home before they sell their current one.

Instead of an individual estimate from each iBuyer, a new estimated offer range will be given to clients from all iBuyer options.

These ranges will be based on data from zavvie, the company said. This includes comparing other iBuyers side by side to information on costs, fees and timeline expectations.

Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder and CEO, said in a statement that his company has received feedback from thousands of agents using Offer Optimizer in the field indicating that many sellers have heard of iBuyers, but are unfamiliar with how they work.

“A streamlined Offer Optimizer makes it easy for the agent to explain how an instant sale works, and why it might be the right choice for their client,” he said.

The newest options for sellers – iBuyers and Bridge – are nearly completely digital, and “well-suited for social distancing,” Hornung added. Also, while iBuyers are limited to select markets, Bridge providers operate in every state, he said.

Last April, zavvie partnered with Colorado real estate brokerage 8z Real Estate to make its iBuyer program more widely available to home sellers in Colorado.