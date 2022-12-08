HW Media acquires Altos Research to expand access to real-time housing data

HW Media, publisher of HousingWire, RealTrends and Reverse Mortgage Daily, announced today that it has closed on the strategic acquisition of Altos Research, the premier resource for real-time real estate data, providing weekly market statistics, analysis and reporting for 99% of the zip codes in the U.S.

HW Media is focused on building a mission-critical resource that enables housing market professionals to make better decisions, stay informed and engaged, and grow their businesses. By acquiring Altos, HW Media will expand the breadth and depth of its product offering to help to create the most powerful and comprehensive media and data company serving the housing market.

“The velocity of the housing market has dramatically accelerated over the past few years, driving the need for more real-time data on a national and local level,” said Clayton Collins, Founder and CEO of HW Media. “Altos has a long history of bringing the real-time pulse of the housing economy to real estate professionals across the country, with the widest and most up-to-date data on housing markets available today. We believe this technology will provide massive benefits to our audience of housing professionals who rely on our insights and analysis to inform their most important business decisions.”

Altos founder and CEO Mike Simonsen will join the HW Media executive team as President of Altos Research, further strengthening the company’s leadership team and adding nearly 20 years of housing market research and technology expertise to the organization.

HW Media will continue investing in Altos products and bringing Altos’ real-time housing market intelligence to professionals and enterprises across the housing sector. Altos will continue to provide weekly market statistics, analysis and reporting to its customer base of real estate professionals, real estate technology providers and financial institutions, as well as tens of thousands of subscribers.

“When we started Altos Research 16 years ago, our goal was to bring much better housing market information to people who needed it now. So when the opportunity arose for us to join forces with HW Media, I immediately saw that the vision and capabilities of our companies were perfectly aligned,” Mike Simonsen, President of Altos Research. “Together, we’ll not only be able to provide customers with access to Altos’ unique, real-time data, but we’ll also have a team of journalists and analysts who can turn this data into meaningful insights at scale. It’s a powerful combination that will have a big impact for the market and for our customers.”

Hear more about this game-changing alignment from Clayton Collins and Mike Simonsen on the most recent episode of our Housing News podcast.

For more from Altos Research, view their blog here.

About HW Media

HW Media is the leading digital community for mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals to engage, learn and access the information they need to support decision making and business growth. Aligned with our mission to Move Markets Forward, we publish daily news and content through each of our core publishing brands including HousingWire, RealTrends and Reverse Mortgage Daily. HW Media is based in Dallas, TX with team members across the country.

About Altos Research

Founded in 2006, Altos Research is the premier resource for real-time real estate data. The company provides weekly market statistics, analysis and reporting for 99% of the zip codes in the U.S., helping real estate professionals, investors, financial institutions, and their clients make better-informed decisions. Altos Research is based in San Francisco, Calif. For more information, please visit altosresearch.com.

