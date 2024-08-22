HUD announces fresh round of home renovation grants for seniors to age in place

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Thursday announced the awarding of $3.7 million to a pair of nonprofit organizations and a low-income housing authority to provide low-income seniors with home renovations for the purposes of aging in place.

These projects are described as “low-cost, low barrier, high impact home modifications,” they are designed to “reduce older adults’ risk of falling, improve general safety, increase accessibility, and improve their functional abilities in their home,” according to HUD.

The funds will be distributed to three organizations across the states of Florida, Maine and Massachusetts. The Center for Independent Living in Central Florida will receive $1.22 million, while both the Lewiston Housing Authority in Maine and Community Action Pioneer Valley in Massachusetts will receive $1.25 million each.

“This is the second round of funding this year for HUD’s Older Adults Home Modification Program (OAHMP), in addition to the grants announced on April 9, 2024,” HUD explained. “President Biden and Vice President Harris believe that all Americans deserve access to a safe, affordable home, and today’s actions advance the Administration’s goal to provide new funding and support to house low-income seniors.”

HUD officials, including acting secretary Adrianne Todman, explained that this assistance is for a core constituency in pursuit of HUD’s mission.

“Today, we are furthering our commitment to improving the quality of life for older adults of limited means,” Todman said in a statement. “These grants provide a critical resource to communities to make low-cost, high impact home repairs tailored to the needs of the residents.”

Matthew Ammon, director of HUD’s Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes — and also a former acting HUD secretary — said that the grants illustrate HUD’s recognition of a connection between home and health.

“There is a strong connection between health and housing,” Ammon said. “It is important that our homes stay safe, healthy, and easy to live in, and this program does that, empowering older adults to age in place with dignity.”