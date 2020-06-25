How To Maximize Marketing’s Influence as it Integrates with Internal Team

This power-packed panel features Brian Covey, vice president of regional production at loanDepot, Phil Treadwell, vice president of development and regional manager at Mason-McDuffie Mortgage, David Arnett, vice president of marketing and communications at Cherry Creek Mortgage, and Haley Parker, area business development manager at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. The four panelists share practical and actionable tips on how to maximize marketing’s influence as it integrates with internal teams.

Panelists:

Brian Covey, VP, Regional Production, loanDepot

Phil Treadwell, VP of Development and Regional Manager, Mason-McDuffie Mortgage

Haley Parker, Area Business Development Manager, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

David Arnett, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Cherry Creek Mortgage