Uncategorized

How To Maximize Marketing’s Influence as it Integrates with Internal Team

This power-packed panel features Brian Covey, vice president of regional production at loanDepot, Phil Treadwell, vice president of development and regional manager at Mason-McDuffie Mortgage, David Arnett, vice president of marketing and communications at Cherry Creek Mortgage, and Haley Parker, area business development manager at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. The four panelists share practical and actionable tips on how to maximize marketing’s influence as it integrates with internal teams.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full engage.marketing 2020 on demand summit, go here.

Panelists:

  • Brian Covey, VP, Regional Production, loanDepot
  • Phil Treadwell, VP of Development and Regional Manager, Mason-McDuffie Mortgage
  • Haley Parker, Area Business Development Manager, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.
  • David Arnett, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Cherry Creek Mortgage
The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

Most Popular Articles

CFPB
CFPB to eliminate DTI requirement from qualified mortgage standards

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced Monday two notices of proposed rulemaking surrounding what’s commonly known as the QM Patch. One of those would remove the debt-to-income requirement.

Jun 22, 2020 By

Latest Articles

HMDA data presents sobering picture of Black homeownership in 2019

Black homeownership inched upward in 2019 but remained far behind Asian, white and Hispanic homeownership, according to the CFBP.

Jun 25, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please