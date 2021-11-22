The key to implementing non-QM products
The key to implementing non-QM products

With the refi boom falling off and the margin compression happening to lenders nationwide, lenders are looking at non-QM to help fill in those gaps. Learn how to implement non-QM products here!

RealTrends 2021 Team Profitability Study

Brokerage firms have often speculated about how well teams perform from a profit and loss point of view, as well as how productive they are. In this research study, RealTrends answers these two big questions.

Proven Strategies for Accelerating eMortgage Adoption with Freddie Mac and Better

This webinar will cover how the industry is working to overcome challenges lenders experience in adopting eClosings. You’ll hear from industry leaders at Snapdocs, Freddie Mac and Better Mortgage. Register now!

Logan Mohtashami on existing home sales, mortgage rates

Today’s HousingWire Daily begins the Rundown miniseries where HousingWire’s Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler and Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami will talking about housing and economics every Monday.

Webinar

How Mortgage Blockchain Works & When It Will Go Mainstream

Mortgage blockchain disruption is already here, so it’s time to learn how blockchain works instead of saying it’s “a solution looking for a problem” in housing finance. This session will show you how blockchain works and when it’ll go mainstream, with practical applications across originations, servicing, and securitization. We’ll also cover how blockchain drives cost savings working within your tech stack. Disruption is slow at first, then sudden. So come learn how it will play out from top innovators building the path.

What you will learn:

  •  Blockchain 101, including a blockchain vs. crypto primer, which blockchains are disrupting finance the most right now and why, and which blockchain(s) are best positioned to serve mortgage and housing.   
  • Details on how consumer lending is already being done on blockchain, and what cost savings are resulting from origination through securitization. 
  • Roadmap for how blockchain will continue simplifying originations, servicing, and MSR trading in 2022.

Panelists

Dan-Sogorka-headshot

Dan Sogorka
President & CEO,
Sagent

Mike-Cagney-1

Mike Cagney
Founder,
Figure & Provenance

Julian

Julian Hebron
Founder,
The Basis Point

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

