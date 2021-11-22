How Mortgage Blockchain Works & When It Will Go Mainstream

Mortgage blockchain disruption is already here, so it’s time to learn how blockchain works instead of saying it’s “a solution looking for a problem” in housing finance. This session will show you how blockchain works and when it’ll go mainstream, with practical applications across originations, servicing, and securitization. We’ll also cover how blockchain drives cost savings working within your tech stack. Disruption is slow at first, then sudden. So come learn how it will play out from top innovators building the path.

What you will learn:

Blockchain 101, including a blockchain vs. crypto primer, which blockchains are disrupting finance the most right now and why, and which blockchain(s) are best positioned to serve mortgage and housing.

Details on how consumer lending is already being done on blockchain, and what cost savings are resulting from origination through securitization.

Roadmap for how blockchain will continue simplifying originations, servicing, and MSR trading in 2022.

Panelists

Dan Sogorka

President & CEO,

Sagent Mike Cagney

Founder,

Figure & Provenance Julian Hebron

Founder,

The Basis Point

Sponsored by: Sagent