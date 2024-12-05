How Emerging Technologies Are Shaping the Future of Mortgage and Real Estate

The HousingWire award spotlight series highlights the individuals and organizations that have been recognized through our Editors’ Choice Awards. Nominations for HousingWire’s 2025 Tech100 Award are open now through December 16, 2024. Click here to nominate a tech organization.

The mortgage and real estate industries are on the cusp of a technological revolution, with emerging innovations like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotic process automation (RPA) poised to transform the way we do business. But how exactly will these technologies impact lenders, brokers, and agents and consumers?

To find out, we spoke with leaders from past HousingWire Tech100 award-winning companies Endpoint, DocMagic, Lone Wolf Technologies and ACES, who are at the forefront of driving these advancements. From automating workflows and simplifying complex processes to strengthening client relationships and enabling more strategic decision-making, these trailblazers share their insights on the transformative potential of technology and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Here’s what these leaders had to say when we asked the question: What emerging technologies do you believe will have the biggest impact on the mortgage and real estate industries over the next few years? What role do you see AI and ML playing in the future of mortgage and real estate tech?

“While AI, ML and large language models have contributed to automating workflows and at-scale communication, the biggest impact will be when these technologies not only make life simpler for lenders and brokers, but when they also help to build stronger relationships with consumers. AI’s impact on real estate should ultimately be about making the path to client relationships clearer and more manageable by giving agents the support they need to excel in their roles—without feeling overwhelmed by technology. If we can do that, we’ll be on our way toward transforming the industry in a way that keeps the agent-client connection at the heart of every transaction.” — Endpoint, CEO, Scott Martino

“Without question, artificial intelligence will have the biggest impact on the mortgage and real estate industries over the next few years. For example, we already use AI in our AutoPrep solution, allowing documents to be e-enabled in seconds and saving a huge amount of time for everyone involved in the eMortgage process.” — Pat Theodora, CEO and Co-founder, DocMagic

“AI and machine learning are already transforming real estate, but the key is using them strategically. At our core, we believe AI should enable—not dictate—how agents and brokers serve their clients. For instance, AI-generated insights can support personalized marketing campaigns or automate administrative tasks, freeing up time for what really matters: building human connections. But clean, well-organized data is the lifeblood of AI. Without it, even the smartest algorithms can miss the mark.” — Jimmy Kelly, CEO, Lone Wolf Technologies

“Emerging technologies like AI, machine learning (ML), and robotic process automation (RPA) will continue transforming the mortgage and real estate industries in the coming years. At ACES, we’ve been deeply involved in the research and development of these technologies for over five years. AI and ML are revolutionizing how mortgages are underwritten by speeding up the process and providing more accurate assessments of borrower risk. By automating routine, repetitive tasks, we free up administrators to focus on more strategic work, while the predictive analytics provided by AI will allow us to make better decisions for our clients.” — Trevor Gauthier, CEO of ACES