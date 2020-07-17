Politics & MoneyMortgage

How eliminating the QM rule’s DTI requirement and supporting minority homeownership go together

Here’s the impact of a DTI requirement

A decade ago, Congress enacted the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, ushering in the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage era of mortgage lending. The ATR rule, as defined by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, requires a reasonable and good faith determination by mortgage lenders that a borrower is able to pay back the loan.

But what began as a way to ensure the financial crisis never happens again has instead created a new set of challenges for would-be homebuyers, especially when it comes to homeownership opportunities for minorities. 

Dodd-Frank was born out of the 2008 financial crisis and was a landmark piece of legislation to try and prevent the kind of anything-goes lending that characterized that time period. Dodd-Frank also created the CFPB, which is charged with protecting borrowers from financial institutions. 

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

Most Popular Articles

It’s official: The U.S. won’t see a housing bubble crash anytime soon

For months, HousingWire Housing Data Analyst Logan Mohtashami has been telling everyone to wait until July 15 before drawing any conclusions about the imminent demise or survival and recovery of the housing market. That date has arrived, and Mohtashami has plenty to say about it.

Jul 15, 2020 By

Latest Articles

coronavirus
It’s getting harder to get an “Outstanding” rating on CRA performance evaluation

A 10-year study by QuestSoft revealed that since 2019, the percentage of “Outstanding” ratings on CRA performance evaluations dropped across the board.

Jul 17, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please