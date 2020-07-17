How eliminating the QM rule’s DTI requirement and supporting minority homeownership go together

A decade ago, Congress enacted the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, ushering in the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage era of mortgage lending. The ATR rule, as defined by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, requires a reasonable and good faith determination by mortgage lenders that a borrower is able to pay back the loan.

But what began as a way to ensure the financial crisis never happens again has instead created a new set of challenges for would-be homebuyers, especially when it comes to homeownership opportunities for minorities.

Dodd-Frank was born out of the 2008 financial crisis and was a landmark piece of legislation to try and prevent the kind of anything-goes lending that characterized that time period. Dodd-Frank also created the CFPB, which is charged with protecting borrowers from financial institutions.