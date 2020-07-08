In August, HousingWire is relaunching our all-new magazine, and we want to celebrate with something big. To help, we are calling on you and all our loyal readers.

The MBA Opens Doors Foundation is dedicated to providing the comforts of home to families in crisis. Through its home grant program, it provides mortgage and rental payment assistance grants to parents and guardians caring for a critically ill or injured child, allowing them to take unpaid leave from work and spend precious time together without jeopardizing their cherished homes.

Our new magazine showcases a complete design overhaul. It’s not your typical stale business magazine. The pages are dynamic, as readers flow through them with ease. In short, the new premium design matches the premium content that we deliver.

We also added several new sections, like our new real estate profiles that feature a real estate agent with their luxury listing. Learn more about various agents across the U.S. and flip through pictures of their beautiful luxury listings. We also brought new life to some of our classics, like the back sections. These sections will now feature the most relevant digital content for various parts of the housing industry, including mortgage, real estate, fintech and politics.

Community matters now more than ever, and this new magazine has a strong focus on community. From our people movers to our new fintech startup company profile, we are diving into what real estate professionals are doing in their world and bringing it to you.

