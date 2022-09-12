HousingWire September Demo Day: ICE Mortgage Technology

Encompass® eClose
ICE Mortgage Technology™ has created the industry’s only true end-to-end eClosing solution within the industry’s leading LOS. Encompass eClose is connected to the ICE Mortgage Technology network, leveraging the industry’s largest ecosystem of lenders, settlement agents, counties, investors and services through integrations with Simplifile, MERS®, and point of sale platforms.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Encompass eClose keeps stakeholders in the systems they use today, removing the adoption friction presented by many other platforms
#2
Hybrid eClose is now included in Encompass subscriptions, making it the standard workflow for ICE Mortgage Technology Lenders
#3
Encompass eClose can integrate with any third-party point-of-sale system that you may be using and our eClose document set has already been incorporated