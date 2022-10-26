HousingWire October Demo Day: CreditXpert

CreditXpert
CreditXpert, the predictive credit score insight platform, helps mortgage lenders leverage credit to extend better, more compelling financing options to every applicant. With its enterprise-ready SaaS platform, CreditXpert helps lenders identify an applicant’s near-term credit score potential, generate detailed improvement plans and boost efficiency with A.I.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Easily see the credit potential for EVERY applicant.
#2
Automatically generate and compare improvement plans in real time.
#3
Share improvement plans with applicants and automatically track their progress.