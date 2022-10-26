HW Media
Demo Day

HousingWire October Demo Day: CreditXpert

CreditXpert

CreditXpert, the predictive credit score insight platform, helps mortgage lenders leverage credit to extend better, more compelling financing options to every applicant.  With its enterprise-ready SaaS platform, CreditXpert helps lenders identify an applicant’s near-term credit score potential, generate detailed improvement plans and boost efficiency with A.I.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Easily see the credit potential for EVERY applicant.

#2

Automatically generate and compare improvement plans in real time.

#3

Share improvement plans with applicants and automatically track their progress.

Screen Shot 2022-10-26 at 5.15.54 PM
