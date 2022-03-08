HousingWire March Demo Day: IDS

Solitude Solution: eVault
Solitude Solution contains the complete suite of IDS eClosing services: eSign, eNote, eVault, and RON. Fully integrated with idsDoc, our proprietary eVault securely stores completed eNotes and facilitates ongoing document deliveries and transfers. IDS eVault is integrated with MERS so that all transactions are recorded in the eRegistry.
Product Fast Facts
#1
The IDS eVault is integrated with MERS to record transactions in the eRegistry.
#2
Approved by Fannie and Freddie, IDS eVault is fully compliant with current regulations.
#3
Fully integrated with idsDoc doc prep and eSigning services, Solitude Solution’s eVault allows lenders to offer borrowers a streamlined digital mortgage experience.