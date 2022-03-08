HousingWire March Demo Day: BeSmartee

RealDeals
With BeSmartee RealDeals, lenders can facilitate enhanced collaboration between borrowers, loan officers, realtors and other external agents for successful real estate transactions. Now, from within the RealDeals portal, preferred agents can track the borrower’s status, manage documents — such as uploading purchase agreements and downloading conditional approval letters — for faster closings.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Using one, powerful system of record, borrowers, loan officers and realtors will be able to easily communicate to check the progress of the loan.
#2
Realtors will be empowered with valuable mobile-responsive loan management tools to expedite the mortgage application and approval process from any device, at any time.
#3
Borrowers will benefit from the efficient lender-realtor collaboration, delivering transparency, on-time closings and breakthrough customer experiences.