How to avoid home closing delays in 2022
How to avoid home closing delays in 2022
HousingWire Magazine: March 2022
HousingWire Magazine: March 2022
Webinar: eSign & RON from Origination to Servicing – and Beyond
Webinar: eSign & RON from Origination to Servicing – and Beyond
How is the U.S. economy affected by war in Ukraine?
How is the U.S. economy affected by war in Ukraine?
Demo Day

HousingWire March Demo Day: BeSmartee

RealDeals

With BeSmartee RealDeals, lenders can facilitate enhanced collaboration between borrowers, loan officers, realtors and other external agents for successful real estate transactions. Now, from within the RealDeals portal, preferred agents can track the borrower’s status, manage documents — such as uploading purchase agreements and downloading conditional approval letters — for faster closings.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Using one, powerful system of record, borrowers, loan officers and realtors will be able to easily communicate to check the progress of the loan.

#2

Realtors will be empowered  with valuable mobile-responsive loan management tools to expedite the mortgage application and approval process from any device, at any time.

#3

Borrowers will benefit from the efficient lender-realtor collaboration, delivering transparency, on-time closings and breakthrough customer experiences.

Get More Info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_281012011
ATA National Title Group expands footprint in Michigan

Private equity-owned ATA National Title Group announced its acquisition of Absolute Title this week, the latest M&A deal in the title space.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please