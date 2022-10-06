HousingWire Magazine: October/November 2022

Brena Nath, Director of HW+ and Events

OUR OCTOBER/NOVEMBER ISSUE has long focused on the state of housing, but what’s unique about the theme this year is the collaboration and synergies that are happening in the space. The state of housing at this point is, in fact, innovation. This issue includes two big features our 2022 HousingWire Vanguard honorees and a power-packed list of the housing companies that made the Inc. 5000 list.



What’s remarkable, and not too surprising, is the way these two lists intertwine. The leaders who made the Vanguard list are also at the helm of the companies on the Inc. 5000 list. Then, take it a step further with the third feature in this issue, on page 90, and you can see that many of these companies and people are the same key stakeholders at the forefront of the conversation for integrating innovation into more government regulations and policies.



Neither of these lists is easy to make, as they highlight years and years of hard work. So those listed, both people and companies, deserve a huge round of applause.