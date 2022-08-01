HousingWire Magazine: August 2022

Brena Nath, Director of HW+ and Events

Over a year ago, Sarah Wheeler, who serves as our HW Media editor-in-chief, and I got to work on a passion podcast together: GirlFunds. These interviews with top female leaders were special since we were able to go to a deeper level with them as they opened up about being women in leadership, how they were hoping create space at the table for more women and so much more. There was so much vulnerability in these interviews.

At the time, we sat down virtually with Sue Yannaccone, who is featured on the cover. She was just promoted to the position of president and CEO at Realogy Franchise Group, now Anywhere Brands, becoming the first woman to ever hold the position. I distinctly remember that interview because of her efforts toward career development for more women in the industry. It’s also why I am thrilled to be able to feature her on the cover of this year’s Women of Influence issue.

A repeat honoree, we were finally able to meet in person at this year’s RealTrends Gathering of Eagles conference to get this amazing cover photo and hear firsthand about the impact she is having in the space. What stood out to me about this encounter was being able to see the same leader whom I interviewed a year earlier truly lead in authenticity. She encompasses exactly what it means to a be a Woman of Influence and you can read all about Yannaccone, and all the honorees, in our 2022 Women of Influence profiles that start on page 28. Congrats to this year’s incredible list of honorees.