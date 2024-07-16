HousingWire Research: Examining Verification Waterfalls
Demo Day

HousingWire Demo Day: VIU by HUB International

VIU by HUB

VIU by HUB is a digitally-enabled personal lines brokerage platform that seamlessly integrates into the home-buying experience. Clients can quickly shop, purchase, and manage their insurance in a complex market, thus a timely value-add for customers. For partners, VIU provides new ancillary revenue to off-set rising interest rates and inflation.  

Product Fast Facts

#1

Brokerage advantage: homeowners insurance coverage across 50 states with over 50 top-rated carriers

#2

Digitally-enabled: fast quotes the way your customers prefer: via app, website or phone

#3

Personalized service: 75+ US licensed professionals offering your customer neutrality and choice to find a policy that fits their life.

