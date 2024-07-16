HousingWire Research: Examining Verification Waterfalls
HousingWire Demo Day: Solex® by Docutech

Solex®

Solex® delivers an end-to-end digital mortgage closing solution, integrating eDelivery, eSign, eClose, eVault, and more, to streamline transactions, boost efficiency, ensure compliance, and enhance the experience for lenders, borrowers, and settlement agents. Combined with ConformX®, our digital document generation engine, lenders gain a complete suite for their document solution needs.

ConformX is the leading dynamic document generation system in the industry, and generates document sets in an average of 11 seconds.

Solex eSign will optimize on any device, anywhere for a seamless signing experience.

Docutech generates approximately 1/3 of originations annually

HousingWire Demo Day
